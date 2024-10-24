The War Within Encrypted 11.1.0 Build on WoWDev Server - Internal Testing for First Major Patch

Is there actually content in this patch or eight more store mounts?
Im ready for more fury nerfs! WOOOOOo
"Testing" is a very strong word.
They better invest enough time in testing this patch before releasing a mess that completely breaks the whole game and start focusing in the quality of the game , not how to justify 69 billion deal by making the game indirectly "pay to win" with all sort of shenanigans whether its for reducing the drop rate of materials , reducing BoE drops , making crafting timegated and whatnot just so people buy tokens with real money to spend the gold in-game for things they need to progress if they wanna achieve HoF...such a mess.
Who cares.. the current patch is buggy as hell. U know it's gonna be worse
How about we test 11.0.5!
Its gonna be a @#$%show, negative hype tbh.
They need to stop with the 8 week patch cadence, the game gets less stable with each patch since they started doing this.I don't even want the next content patch. I want them to spend the next 8 weeks fixing everything they left broken or poorly designed.
People complaining about testing. Are you on the PTR testing things? Most players don't play on the PTR because there's no reward. Why work on something there only to have progress reset once it hits live? Not many like to start over. Do what you preach and test the content yourself. Get your guildmates and friends to do it, too. More people who test the more bugs are found before things go live. People think Blizzard doesn't read bug reports but they do. I actually found a few bugs myself in the TWW beta that no one else reported. How does Blizzard know there's a bug before it goes live if no one reports it? If you find something off, report it. It doesn't matter how small. Report it. Otherwise, you can't complain when a patch goes live that's buggy. Did you test it? Did you report the bug?
DON'T RELEASE PTRs ANYMORE. The game is better when things are secret.