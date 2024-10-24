Patch 11.0.5 The War Within Hotfixes for October 24th, 2024 - Many Class Bug Fixes

Moonkins win again!
When they gonna fix warlock bane of havoc pvp talent.
is the patch out of beta now? Or are they prepping another store mount.
shame that in this article is nothing about fixing servers lag spikes across entire europe region
Dark rangers dead then.
Should nerf fury, that would fix it
How about you make dark ranger actually worthwhile playing, you put in all that effort with the rework and new animations and no hunter spec is playing it outside of BM in m+ not because it's good but because it's buggy to high hell and does more AOE damage because of it.In fact BM in general while we got a net gain we are still quite behind in both ST and AOE and could do with some additional buffs.
are the crafting orders fixed yet?
Look at that, their strat works perfectly:-fire QA entirely-people will complain on forums, free testers-clown them with $90 AH mount, they will buy it anyways-Token gonna go up -> more money to Blizz-act like Blizz polished the patch because they are so kind and closely monitoring everything-people will forget how bad it was in the next patch*$$$$$$$$$$$$$$*