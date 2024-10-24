WoW Token Sold Out - Price Rapidly Rising

STONKS!
For those wanting to camp the auction house and buy a WoW token:Disable all your addons and make a macro to reload the game (/reload)Reloading the game will let you skip the timer and your loading screen will only take a couple seconds to load (if you installed it on an SSD that is)
Can you say FOMO Syndrome? Better for me cause i will be able to use it everywhere without buying it
Bought my tokens as soon as it was announced,
fix now blizzard
what a coincidence.... what a shock... more brutosaurs to the game...
Brutosaur gets put on the store, Blizzard makes a ton of moneyToken prices skyrocket, Blizzard makes a ton of moneyEverything was done for a reason, Money.
AH Goblin Friend dumped 9 mil into tokens @196k literally yesterday. He is guaranteed to be grinning like a fool when he talks to me next for getting the timing right and not getting hosed. Plus, now he can have his very own bruto! I personally dumped in 5 mil a week or two ago @192k
The last time bruto was implemented in the game, it was a foreshadowing of “Torghast” chores.
Hey Squishei, do you know if there is a price cap on the WoW token? I heard it was 1-3% price cap per 20 minutes on Reddit.
Wow players do this and wonder why the game comes with broken patches, ai customer support and terrible mythic+.
dont tell them all our secret, theyll disable it lol
This has put such a bad taste in my mouth tbh. The whole way they approached this.
People making the argument about price really need to consider that blizzard is actually making DOUBLE (well just about) the amount of IRL money from these mount purchases if the purchaser is buying tokens. Incredible business strategy.
Can someone explain to me why a store mount caused wow tokens to suddenly be more desirable?