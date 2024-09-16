Solo Delves Nerfed Again! - HP of Bosses and Elites

Shocking it took them this long to nerf solo delves instead of buffing group delves.
Rollercoaster without the nausea!
this changes nothing, u being 2 shot when in healer spec is still unplayable lol
Brann's damage also has been nuked hard
Everything is still very spongy, but I have no idea how to increase difficulty without doing that. Wouldn't mind some avoidable damage more in tune with the old scenarios.
They need to nerf the ascended nerubian twins; they have 140mil hp, do over half your health with spam casts, immune, and are in a pair
lets nerf their HP when the only problem is the elites damage. blizzard legit trolling at this point.
What about to revert everything they did, and let us play like its released in first day, We have so much fun with friends doing it in party... after the changes none of my friend want to play delves..
this is supposed to be the main feature of this expansion and it's a complete mess
From chill to unplayable to chill again and why they had to do changes in the first place...like a kid that doesnt know what he wants and what he is doing = Blizz decision making.
Nerf more, damage of everything too.
For my experience, i can run delves half a speed now with 606 ilvl solo, than before they touched it and I was like 590.Idk why they wasted so much hours working on a system like this which will be completely irrelevant in 2-3 weeks max.I love challenging content but mobs hitting 1 million with auto attacks and basic spells is not hard, just stupid design imho.
Miss the last few days "Best Bountiful Delves Solo on Tier 8" series. Helped me gauge whats going on and which to focus on first for the day.
They should nerf the Melee Dmg from all Mobs in Delves by a good amount.
Something I noticed today is that tier 8 delves were actually dropping 2 runed crests per delve, so those can be farmed now. Before only the first delve dropped 2 and then I never got a single one again until today.
I did two 8 Delves solo today as a Mistweaver. It took quite a while since I don’t deal much damage and some mobs have too much health for a healer to handle alone. I ended up skipping many trash packs; some even reset if you lure them back to the entrance, making objectives easier. I think 40 million health for a boss is manageable if a healer is doing it solo, but elites shouldn't exceed 17 million health.