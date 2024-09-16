This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Oil of Deep Toxins Tuning Hotfixes
Live
Posted
2 hr 3 min ago
by
Squishei
Some more hotfixes have tuned the Oil of Deep Toxins weapon oil buffing Rank 2, but nerfing Rank 1 and 3.
Oil of Deep Toxins
Coat your weapon with an oil made of magically enhanced toxins. The oil has a chance to resonate with your damage, inflicting 77856415 Nature damage to the target.
Oil of Deep Toxins
Coat your weapon with an oil made of magically enhanced toxins. The oil has a chance to resonate with your damage, inflicting 73077795 Nature damage to the target.
Oil of Deep Toxins
Coat your weapon with an oil made of magically enhanced toxins. The oil has a chance to resonate with your damage, inflicting 97319170 Nature damage to the target.
1
Comment by
Gwildorr
on 2024-09-16T19:35:27-05:00
Smart decision
Comment by
Siphius
on 2024-09-16T20:01:12-05:00
Comment by
zolphinus
on 2024-09-16T21:05:05-05:00
Which means across a raid group that's about what, a 4-6 minute fight?
Comment by
astleyt07
on 2024-09-16T21:22:12-05:00
Which means across a raid group that's about what, a 4-6 minute fight?
Yep, and fyi, you cant argue maths or stats with people that havnt learned it beyond primary/elementary level. They simply will not understand.
1
