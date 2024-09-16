War Within Hotfixes for September 16th - More Delve Tuning, Class Bugfixes, Nerub-ar Palace Fixes

Death Knight



Rider of the Apocalypse: Apocalyptic Conquest now correctly modifies total Strength (was modifies base Strength). San’layn: Visceral Strength now correctly modifies total Strength (was modifies base Strength).

Blood



Bloodied Blade now correctly modifies total Strength (was modifies base Strength).

Fixed an issue that caused Frostfire Bolt to consume Ice Floes when instant cast from Frostfire Empowerment.

Fixed an issue that caused Ice Wall to not be reduced by Elemental Affinity for Fire Mages.

Holy



Fixed an issue that caused Light of the Martyr to grant a larger absorb than expected from level scaling.

Deathstalker: Corrected an issue where Singular Focus was not correctly scaling in legacy content.

Subtlety



Deathstalker: Deathstalker’s Mark and Darkest Night now correctly interact with Animacharged Combo Points granted by Echoing Reprimand.

Ritual of Doom summoned Doomguard damage reduced by 90%.



Developers’ notes: While sacrificing your friends can be entertaining, we’d prefer it to not be the optimal means to play. We’ve decreased the throughput of Ritual of Doom to ensure that warlocks don’t need to pay such a hefty tithe to perform optimally.

Developers’ notes: We’ve been closely monitoring progress in Delves, and we’ve seen that the median time to complete a Delve at higher tiers has been longer than we’d like for the majority of classes. We’ll continue to evaluate what might be needed to maintain difficulty across the tiers while also shaping the overall time that Delves take to complete.

Reduced the health of bosses, lieutenants, rares, and unique objective creatures.

Fixed a bug that could make Brann much stronger than intended.

Increased Brann’s damage and healing by 125% across all tiers.

Increased Brann’s damage reduction so that he takes 80% less damage.

Earthcrawl Mines - Lamplighter Variant



Lowered the difficulty of enemies attacking players during the wave defense portion.

Lowered the size of ambush groups while defending Pagsly.

Lowered the size of ambush groups at the end of one of the variants.

Lowered the size of specific spawn groups throughout the map to 3 enemies (was 6 to 7 enemies per spawn group).

Fixed an issue where Pagsly and Karnk would not respawn if a player died while in a group.

Nerub-ar Palace



Ulgrax the Devourer

Developers notes: Hungering Bellows is meant to ignore physical resistance, similar to other ‘sonic’ effects. The damage has been reduced slightly to compensate for some of this change.

Fixed a timing issue causing Stinging swarm stacks to duplicate or become lost.

Fixed an issue where binding webs from Web Vortex would occasionally not stop Reckless Charge.

Corrected an issue where Takazj will move out of the middle before casting Shatter Existence during the first intermission.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause Froth Vapor to not apply on targets.

Fixed an issue where Radiant Echoes were not dropping for some players.

Engineering



Concealed Chaos Module embellishment



Concealed Chaos Module embellishment Fixed a bug that prevented the slow from working as expected. Added visual and audible feedback when a mine is detonated.

The effect now respects the target limit specified in the tooltip.

Fixed an issue that allowed Hungering Bellows to be mitigated by physical resistance effects.Reduced the damage of Hungering Bellows by 15%.Ulgrax now enrages a few seconds after ‘Feeding Frenzy’ resolves for the fourth time.