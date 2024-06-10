Shaman War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

The Season 1 Tier Set is a repeat of the Season 1 Dragonflight tier set, changing mastery on the 4-piece to crit bonuses. Its 2-piece bonus buffs our spenders, and the 4-piece bonus gives us some crit chance and damage whenever we use those spenders.



This should work well in both hero talent trees, regardless of the number of targets or the required damage profile. Neither bonus interacts with the focus of the respective hero trees at all or has any impact on the rotation and gameplay.



After having asked for spender buffs for the last two years, it seems confusing to get them baked into a tier set again. Stronger Earthquakes help with our target cap issues, and stronger Elemental Blasts and Earth Shocks mean that we might not ignore our spenders as much, especially in Farseer/Fire builds. Regardless, getting this as our tier bonus feels like it will reduce the chance of actual buffs to the base spender's power.



All in all, the tier bonus is fine, an adequate first bonus that allows us to explore the hero talents without significantly skewing us in any direction. The problem is that the talent trees promote the same gameplay styles we had in Season 2 and Season 3 of Dragonflight, so there is little to explore to begin with.