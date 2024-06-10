Nerub-ar Palace Raid Testing Schedule Updated - No Longer Speedrunning Raid Testing

Thank you all for the feedback on the Nerub-ar Raid Testing Schedule. Thanks to your feedback we’ve updated the schedule to the following:As a reminder, the final encounter of the raid, Queen Ansurek, will not be available for testing.Thursday, June 13th
Heroic
Friday, June 14th
- Ulgrax the Devourer - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- The Bloodbound Horror - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
Heroic
Thursday, June 27th
- Sikran, Captain of the Sureki – 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- Rasha’nan - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
- Bloodtwister Ovi’nax - 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)
Heroic
Friday, June 28th
- Nexus-Princess Ky’veza - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- The Silken Court – 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
Mythic
- Ulgrax the Devourer - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- The Bloodbound Horror - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
- Sikran, Captain of the Sureki – 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)
Normal, Full Raid (except Ansurek)
Wednesday, July 10th
- Start - Friday, June 28th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)
- End - Monday, July 1st at 09:00 PDT (12:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST)
Mythic
Thursday, July 11th
- Rasha’nan - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- Bloodtwister Ovi’nax - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
Mythic
Friday, July 12th
- Nexus-Princess Ky’veza - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)
- The Silken Court – 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)
Raid Finder
Wing 2: Secrets of Nerub-ar Palace – Rasha’nan, Broodtwister Ovi’nax, Nexus-Princess Ky’veza
- Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements – Ulgrax the Devourer, The Bloodbound Horror, Sikran, Captain of the Sureki
Start - Friday, July 12th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)
- End - Monday, July 15th at 09:00 PDT (12:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST)
