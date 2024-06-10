Nerub-ar Palace Raid Testing Schedule Updated - No Longer Speedrunning Raid Testing

Ulgrax the Devourer - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)

11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) The Bloodbound Horror - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)

Sikran, Captain of the Sureki – 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)

11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) Rasha’nan - 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)

12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST) Bloodtwister Ovi’nax - 13:00 PDT (16:00 EDT, 22:00 CEST)

Nexus-Princess Ky’veza - 11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST)

11:00 PDT (14:00 EDT, 20:00 CEST) The Silken Court – 12:00 PDT (15:00 EDT, 21:00 CEST)

Start - Friday, June 28th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)

Friday, June 28th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST) End - Monday, July 1st at 09:00 PDT (12:00 EDT, 18:00 CEST)

Wing 1: The Skittering Battlements – Ulgrax the Devourer, The Bloodbound Horror, Sikran, Captain of the Sureki



Start - Friday, July 12th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)

Start - Friday, July 12th at 14:00 PDT (17:00 EDT, 23:00 CEST)

Thank you all for the feedback on the Nerub-ar Raid Testing Schedule. Thanks to your feedback we’ve updated the schedule to the following:HeroicHeroicHeroicMythicNormal, Full Raid (except Ansurek)MythicMythicRaid Finder