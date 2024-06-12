Season 4 Broken in Dragonflight - No Upgrades, Awakened Raids, or Adventures Found

Just the usual spaghetti code. Classic.
WoW machine broken again, nothing new.
Oh so that's why my and everyone else's rating and dungeons stopped being colour coded this morning. I thought it was weird.I also just finished a key and got no rating, crests or anything come to think of it. Just gear drops.
Buffing pandaria broke the retail KEKW
Multi-billion $ company strikes again
uncommon blizzard W, saving people from this season.
spaghetti code definitivelly
delete augs and season 4.
It seems game reverted back to Season 3 for some reason, all the Season 3 gear is upgradable again now.
I forgive you random intern. Don't worry we all had that time when we wrecked half company because of an indentation accident or permissions set.
Great S4 end! Lets start TWW right now! :D
Somebody did a #$%^y wucky
I'm guessing this is the result of a hotfix gone horribly wrong
we just raided heroic and it was awakened
Btw Season 3 gear is now able to be upgraded!
Always breaking something...
Poor Hamster died, small indie company need some donations to get a new one. 😢