Blizzard Buffs Bronze Caches, Spools of Eternal Thread, and Emperor Shaohao Reputation in MoP Remix

Minor Bronze Cache (250 → 500)

Lesser Bronze Cache (500 → 1000)

Bronze Cache (750 → 1500)

Greater Bronze Cache (1250 → 2500)

Minor Spool of Eternal Thread (20 → 60)

Lesser Spool of Eternal Thread (50 → 150)

Spool of Eternal Thread (100 → 300)

Greater Spool of Eternal Thread (180 → 540)

Hello Remixers!Thank you for all of your continued feedback on the Mists of Pandaria Remix event. We have a few upcoming changes that we hope will address some of your concerns and help make the remainder of the event even more of a blast to blast through.First, we’ve heard repeatedly that the rate of Bronze acquisition doesn’t feel quite fast enough to allow you to comfortably collect all of the collectables you’re looking for while upgrading your gear. We investigated reducing upgrade costs and crediting players that had already upgraded their gear, but found technical limitations due to how Remix and Dragonflight interact with one another. We landed instead on doubling the value of Bronze Caches as shown below:In addition, we want to make powering up to overpower content easier, so we’re going to triple the effect of Spools of Eternal Thread:These items are both available from a wide variety of content, on both repeatable and one-time-per-character sources, so they should benefit all players whether it’s your first time entering Pandaria or your latest new Timerunner.Once the hotfix is applied, you’ll see a new buff when you equip your cloak: Timerunner’s Mastery, indicating that the changes are active!And because it’s a bit of a grind, we’re also increasing Emperor Shaohao reputation by 700%.Thanks again for all of your feedback on this version of Remix. We will be applying all of these learnings to our future endeavors!The WoW Remix Team