Blizzard Addressing Upgrade NPCs Not Working with Realm Restarts Tonight/Tomorrow

And what about the raids? Are we really expected to wait 15 hours for a fix for that?
The issue seems to be somewhat selective, as I am not experiencing any issues on my alt currently when it comes to the instances and upgrades.
#MultiDollarCompany :)
So will we be getting game time refunds? These bugs effectively cut off access to the entirety of season 4.EDIT: Just contacted CS and was able to get 24 hours of game time added to my account because of this incident, i implore everyone to reach out aswell.
Guess this would be a perfect time to make all the raids awakened and stop with the weekly rotation.
RIP Wednesday night raiding guilds
EU just went for maintenance.
Bring Back Plunderstorm !