Season 3 Mythic+ Dungeon Difficulty Tier List

Overtuned Cata or MoP dungeon? No way
Aka another unbalanced mess by Blizzard.Glad i dont play retail anymore.
Tuning is so bad in season 3 like I predicted. I've already done a few low keys (+11) and already saw multiple oneshots. These incompetent blizzard developers haven't learned anything...
Based on the data so far this is underestimating how hard Everbloom is - 68 20s completed, only 12 timed. Super tight timer with trash that is hard to pull in large numbers. Might be as bad as ToT.
The trash in throne is pretty awful as most people observed in beta. Multiple packs with loads of casters and ranged mobs that need to be interrupted/incapped or people get one shot. The trash to the final boss should be thrown out and redone completely. Get rid of a bunch of the casters and replace them with some melee gilgoblin mob.
Is it really a surprise that the dungeons that have already been M+ and have had way more testing from previous seasons, are tuned better? People tripping on day one of week one always crack me up
did no one mentioned that hunter and DH dps are completely broken?
The charge guys on the left side of the start were just 1-shotting my group in Atal'Dazar. We got like 40 deaths and 2 packs in. Most were at least 445 ilvl in a 15. No idea why Throne of the Tides is F teir, I loved the mechanics. They were simple and straightforward with an organized group excluding like 2 packs. 2nd part of DOTI is okay, it has a bit of a learning curve but very do-able.
Jeah the most unfun instance in the whole 19 years that no one wanted to be a m+ dungeon is completely overtuned... GG Blizzard
honestly blizzard needs to stop putting in so many one ^&*! abilities in the game. I feel that would massively improve some of the dungeons tbh.
Its is wild that you seemingly have to play in the last season of the expansion, if you want to avoid being forced to do Timewalking keys.One would think they have learned from Torghast's case in SL, but nah, thats not blizzard.
I liked Throne of Tides except the last boss, but yeah it is way more difficult than the other ones I have tried (didn't do Everbloom yet)
Guess I should wait a few weeks for Blizzard to balance things a bit first.
You mean that I couldn't push 18's and 20's on day 1? OMGWTFLOLBBQ. This community is so dumb somtimes.
Crushing Depths and the bleeds from the Snapdragons probably need like a 25% nerf.Swell easily needs like a 50-60% nerf and/or the debuff from the small elementals needs to be cut in half. There's just no way to quickly remove diseases from the entire party before it goes off, so taking 50-100% more damage from the ability is basically just death. This whole hallway should also STOP being a gauntlet. Just have set mobs that are already there and no extra small elementals spawn while you clear it.The major abilities from the Gilgoblins probably need like a 30-40% nerf because they are basically one-shotting way too early.Adds on Commander Ulthok need to lose their black swirly aura so melee can actually help keep them away. They are so hilariously anti-melee it's ridiculous.Ozumat definitely needs some adjustments. The visuals for the pools on higher settings are actually wildly detrimental to doing the fight, to the point where someone made a Weakaura to turn down particle density for just this fight that blatantly makes the fight easier due to how bad the visuals are. Cleansing Flux also works basically the exact opposite of how you would expect it to work: Instead of being encouraged to use a speed boost to quickly sweep through the area and delete all the puddles, you actually have to STOP AND WAIT in each of the puddles until they completely go away. To me, this is basically unfathomably bad. The puddles already have terrible visuals, and then you're expected to watch them slowly fade away while you stand exactly in the center of them with an over-the-top constantly splashing water effect. This whole ability needs to be changed to instantly delete any puddle the player comes in close proximity with, rather than slowly sucking them up. If I would be considered close enough to take damage from the puddle without this ability, then I am more than close enough that it should be deleted by it.Caster adds on Ozumat also should have never even been in any serious consideration. The tank can't leave melee to go get them. Just make them all melee mobs. At least then all the range players can stand kind to the side of the tank and they should all come close enough to hit. Right now one of them is almost always sitting across the room blasting the healer.