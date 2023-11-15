Dragonflight Raid Tier Lists Updated for Patch 10.2 - Class Rankings for Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope

Aug not S tier? Better buff them amirite?
BM not S tier? Really...
Who made this list lmao
I hate the bear druid tier set. It rewards bad game play by giving a dps boost for taking damage. It leads to encouraging degenerate tactics like standing in fire to get the shield broken for the proc. It's bad at a conceptual level
Dk dps in shambles.
Hunters can either play a brainless spec with no casts and play barbed shot simulator, or be locked into hard casting aim shot and be bottom tier. At least they got a 5% more damage to mobs above 80% buff to fix that.....
Have you seen warcraft logs? BM Hunter is definitely the only S tier.
A BM hunter made this tier list trying to avoid the nerf bat
Tier lists absolutely great for the game /s
Lol Tettles and Dratnos have no clue about most classes and are biased on some. Don't even know why Wowhead would give them a platform to post their thoughts - it's like thinking warlocks don't sandbag their sims and Azor(hunters) not doing some degen %^&* and putting it behind patreon.Also, why the heck would you create a tier list based on PTR? So stupid.