This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.0
PTR
10.2.0
Amirdrassil Raid Tips Guides - Best Strategies for Every Spec in Dragonflight Season 3
Live
Posted
5 hr 55 min ago
by
Anshlun
With Season 3 starting this week, we're happy to announce our Dragonflight Season 3 raid tips guides for all 39 specs.
These guides have been written by our Class Writers and contain relevant tips for each spec for every Amirdrassil encounter. These guides will be constantly updated in the coming weeks as more information is found and the meta is established.
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Guardian DruidFeral DruidBalance DruidRestoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
Did you enjoy this news article? Receive instant notifications when the latest news is published through the
Wowhead Discord Webhook
and join the community with Wowhead's
Discord Server
,
Twitter
, and
Facebook
.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Mangler1
on 2023-11-15T07:17:57-06:00
bm hunter link is broken, takes u to aug evoker section please fix
Comment by
Moutashka
on 2023-11-15T12:24:48-06:00
bm hunter link is broken, takes u to aug evoker section please fix
link for BM is
https://www.wowhead.com/guide/classes/hunter/beast-mastery/amirdrassil-raid-tips
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post