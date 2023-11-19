Pilgrim's Bounty is Live: Easy Rep Buff with Bountiful Tables in Valdrakken and Dragon Isles Zones

As the colors of the season change, the time has come to celebrate with bountiful feasting during Pilgrim’s Bounty, reflect upon one’s good fortune, and share with all around you.When:
19–26 NovemberWhere:
All capital cities and most Horde and Alliance towns
New This Year
- Bountiful Tables can be found in Valdrakken and the main zones in the Dragon Isles—The Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, The Azure Span, and Thaldraszus.
- The Ohn’ahran Plains has a large influx of Wild Turkeys to help those still on the mission to complete “The Turkinator” achievement.
Brush up on your cooking skills and indulge in the delectable delicacies on the communal dining tables outside capital cities. “Sharing is Caring
,” so pass food to those who have joined the feast at your table. Just be ready in case a “FOOD FIGHT!
” breaks out.If you prefer a little wild game, then set out on a hunt for wild turkey to earn “The Turkinator
” achievement—or transform your friends into tantalizing turkey targets if the fury of wild turkeys proves too daunting to face.Don’t forget to dress up in your pilgrim’s best and journey into Auchindoun in Terokkar Forest to visit Talon King Ikiss (available to characters level 62 and up) and earn the achievement “Terokkar Turkey Time
.”Learn more about all that Pilgrim’s Bounty has to offer in Wowhead’s holiday guide.
WoW ClassicPartake in bountiful feasting, food fights, and daily quests, and get your own Plump Turkey
in Classic.When:
21–27 NovemberWhere:
All capital cities and most Horde and Alliance towns