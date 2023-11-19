Analyzing the Effects of the WoW Token Restrictions - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 303

No more freeloading! 😿 I haven't paid for anything since 2015. #Warcraft #WorldOfWarcraft #GoldMaking pic.twitter.com/68McbDOila— hikons 💙 (@hikons) November 18, 2023
These goldmaking articles get more and more depressing because they seem to be written by people who are being far more optimistic than reality. There just isn't any real money to make in region-wide commodities unless it's Day 1 and you're ahead of the market. After that point, you're just competing with the botters and the people who have no problems listing things below vendor price.Maybe the token restrictions will have a ripple effect and help kill off bots, who obviously are pushing many prices down into the ground. Until then, it's an exercise in futility.