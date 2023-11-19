Trading Post Items Datamined for Early 2024 - Patch 10.2.5 PTR

The Flourescent Splitblade and Quel'Serrar remakes look fantastic. I'm absolutely getting those when they come out.
999 coins for a mount? Blizz is kidding us or? And before this they will put again more stuff into the ingame shop to lure us with extra coins to buy ugly transmogs. :D In Which direction we will go? Choo Choo...
yes, if you're a 12-year-old girl, it's probably pretty enough :)But as a grown man, it's just not me.seems everything in DF is a bit on the "girly" side
These Parasols look amazing. Always great seeing more items themed in the style of MoP.
Hmm, anyone else wonder exactly how old the Splitblade Model is? Because the graphics look kinda dated to me
The blades looks awesome, gonna get those for sure!
Oh no... Chris Metzen, pls help
Trading post prices are increasing up to 999 for a mount... don't know if anyone has noticed but they're slowly creeping in that premium currency and it's going to get the point where you'll have to start paying money in order to have enough coins for the cooler items. They're adding free to play monetization to a game that you have to pay a subscription for... -_-
Okay, I need to stock up on tendies.