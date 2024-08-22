Leveling Tip - War Within Campaign Requires Dungeons: Can Use Follower Dungeons

What's the EXP worth in follower dungeons? Worth maybe to use in conjunction with questing?
As a dps I will use it just so I'm not waiting forever for a que.
THANK YOU LORD GOD JESUS! LOVE THIS ! this is perfect.
I’m glad for this as I have a bit of social anxiety; will give me a chance to run a dungeon once or twice to get a feel for it before running with other players and not be worried about messing up.
Happy to see that the Dungeons finally are officially part of the campaign Legion kinda did it first, but you could still not do that dungeons, what totally doesn't make sense for the legion story!
Good tip, especially for those who might be anxious to step into a dungeon with randoms, since we know how randoms can be...
Nice, as a 2-xpacs-a-go-tank, its nice to be able to futz and learn dungeons w/o any pressure.
Love the option to do it as a follower dungeon and not have to interact with people that may or may not be nice to me lol.
This is good news for learning the dungeons before queueing with real people.
Gonna love not having to wait around for 10-30 minutes to finish a questline off for sure.
Thank goodness, hopefully the annoying RPers go there
FTW! Thanks Blizz for helping out the soloist's.
Actually excited for this and plan to use it for my first time going through each dungeon, mainly so I can enjoy the story/aesthetics without slowing down a group.
This is a good thing. It'll allow them to make more dungeon quests, and those lead to more story. This is good. No complaints.
At last, I can get a group that goes at the pace I want to go and just lets me do my job. I might actually try a healer spec again.
It’ll also be great for people who want to actually enjoy any story beats the first time through - no more being left behind because you actually wanted to watch a cutscene!
Huge high five and W IMHO! I, for one, being an "Older", "retired", "Over the hill" gamer dislikes playing "chase the tank". I quite literally shake with social anxiety. I get so nervous. MY reactions times are not what they used to be and half the time I don't even know whats going on. By the time I have something targeted and begin my rotation it's dead! Things happen so fast. I like to have a look around, enjoy the artwork , the scenery.Just my 2 cents
Great tip!