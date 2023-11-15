Night Elf Heritage Armor Recolor and New Beginnings Amirdrassil Questline Now Available

Kinda scummy to hide it behind a Fyrakk kill when most people have to wait a long time for the chance to fight him but it is what it is at this point I guess.
Was available for me as soon as I killed fyrakk, Night Elf Demon Hunter.
I had it available as soon as I killed Fyrakk as an Evoker.It starts at the raid entrance vs the Central Encampment which might be confusing some.
now if they only do it for all the other heritage armor stuffVulpera has like 4 colors blue, red, green, purpleall versions with either a color or hoodyet..we only got hood in red :/
I want the kaldorei archer outfit that we can see in today’s campaign chapter smh
I completed last night on my blood elf dh following the Fyrakk kill. I had gotten campaign quests completed up to the quest to kill fyrakk prior to raid and we killed on normal. Guessing maybe continuation of campaign following quest to kill him.
So did they really put the "new home" of the Kaldorei race, one of the oldest races on Azeroth onto the Dragon Isles, pretty much the one area of the world that they had no connection to whatsoever (as the isles were a separate landmass even before the Sundering)? Did they really put the capital of one of the core races (plus another race since Worgen lived there too) onto a single-expansion island that is in a completely separate bubble cut off from the world at large? Did they really make a refugee corner of the Dragon's land surrounded by Tuskarr and Centaur the new centre for Night Elf culture when the Undead were allowed to reclaim their lands, cleansed their city magically from the plague (regrowing a tree, or rebuilding Darkshore which wasn't plagued would obviously be just as easy or even easier to do lorewise than us having gone to the Shadowlands to create some monstrous plague eater to clean out Lordaeron)? Did they really just enshrine the atrocities of the War of Thorns and reward Sylvanas's genocidal war with a weakened Alliance presence on Kalimdor just for the sake of dRaGuNz? Cause if so, this is an absolute joke and so tone-deaf it's unbelievable. Making the tree grow in the Emerald Dream was one thing, but Tyrande says it's now moved to the Dragon Isles? Holy hell. Apparently the World Tree and Azeroth have the power to bless the Dragon Aspects (who used to to the tree-blessing in the past the other way around) with arcane, time, life, and elemental magic, but putting the new Night Elf capital in Night Elf lands (wow what a radical idea amirite) would have been too much? Come on now.Edit: let us not forget (like Blizzard seemingly did) that the NElfs had every intention to go back to their own lands. They fought, died, and sacrificed for their homes in Kalimdor. They went back to the ruins of Darkshore (so there was no strategic significance to that area) to reclaim it, They did that in the middle of the war for an area that would yield no benefit, just so they can reclaim their lands. They literally abandoned the Alliance War effort at a crucial time, they defied Anduin's requests, they risked a rift within their faction, just to get their lands back. And now "their new home", the souls of all their dead people, and everything they fought and died for is plopped down on the Dragon Isles in direct opposition to all of that, just because the writing team wanted to hamfist the new tree next to Centraurs (newsflash there are Emerald Dream portals all over Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms too so they could have planted the seed anywhere, and could have placed the tree anywhere on Azeroth). Danuser must have some sort of amnesia, there is no other explanation for how bad this story arc turned out to be.
Ok, now. Where. is. NIGHTBORNE RED HERITAGE set?
Can't wait for people to absolutley seethe at the though of them having to do the raid. I can assume that killing Fyrakk on LFR is enough to get it. Just 1 button click and they basically have it without any social interactions.
I’m confused on how to get the recolor. Do we do the new questline?
Once again they keep Making things "non solo friendly." Getting REALLY tired of that. It will be weeks before 70% of their player will actually enjoy this. Not happy...
Can’t wait for everyone who was 100% certain that the recolour would be a store or trading post thing to learn absolutely nothing from that wrong assumption.
Weren’t there 3 versions of this armor or am I delusional?
Ugh, I am already so tired of them timelocking everything but to now make people wait even longer because they haven't / can't kill Fyrakk yet? BS. Absolute BS.