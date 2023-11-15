Ysera In Game Cutscene - 10.2 Emerald Dream Story (Spoilers)

Nah. This ain't it. You brought her back to do quite literally nothing until 10.2 where she just does RP the whole patch and then send her off to death again after the raid? Then what was the point?
HAHAHAHHA
Ummmm are we.... forgetting someone.... ?
So... Malfurion comes back when?
" With her vows from the start of Dragonflight fulfilled, it is time for Ysera to return to Ardenweald and restore the balance."But she didn't do anything.
so do we get malfurion back?what the %^&* was the point of them swapping? she did %^&*ing nothing. just to cuck malfurion out of the patch he should have been in? *!@#ing why?
Where's Malfurion...? Hello?
So... Malfurion took Ysera's place in Ardenweald for her to come to Azeroth. This means he can come back now, right? Right?Where's my Druid Daddy?
first they &*!@ing pissed on Arthas, now they are just pissing on Ysera...they are really $%^&ing/messing up with fan fav characters. I'm surprised they not killed Thrall at this point. Guess keeping him alive was one of the way to make Metzen come back
So Malf coming back in 10.2.5?
if anybody in this game has my heart its ysera the most underrated dragon i love her so much she prolly was the first person in this game got me choked up when she died in legion all i wanted was her back something told me it wouldnt be long tho since they pushing her daughter so hard but damn i wish she stayed for good this time but I guess not damn you blizzard you will be missed my friend 💔 got me ready to play some toni braxton unbreak my heart
I just... I can't anymore.... I just can't engage with the story anymore, the writing is sooo bad now.
Where's Malfurion?
God they really messed up the writing in this expansion right at the start of 10.1 and definitely seems more rushed, incomplete and gibberish mess. Like Ysera did basically *Nothing* for two whole patches then suddenly just goes back too Ardenweald with most stupidest reasons too even keep her there in the first place when you let Malorne, Cenarius come back too life before due to the emerald dream. Like do the same thing with Ysera like hello? We don't need stupid winter queen crap from Shadowlands that NO one liked.
This is Steve denusers baby btw.... lol what a joke... Steve said dragonflight was basically his child that he cultivated and helped to form a great narrative....Where....
Don't worry Malfurion will be back and sleeping on the nearest doormat near you soon, that or defecating in Tyrande pet litterbox by 11.0/Flees
My theory is that they had intended Ysera to come back and have a greater roll for most of dragonflight. Why else would she be featured on all the key art, plus she got a unique model from the get go. Is Merithra even in that new Drsgon compendium book?I remember a lot of backlash to Ysera being brought back before Dragonflight launched because it further diminished her death in Legion. So it feels like they decided to make Merithra take over, or at least sped up that storyline, and then got stuck with all of the setup they had done going nowhere, so we’re left with Ysera and Malfurian essentially just doing nothing.