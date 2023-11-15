Ysera In Game Cutscene - 10.2 Emerald Dream Story (Spoilers)

Alexstraza: I am so grateful we had this time together.

Ysera: My beloved friends.

Ysera: With the aid of those gathered here.

Ysera: Amirdrassil blossoms all around us.

Ysera: Do you remember when you first held its seed in your arms, Tyrande?

Tyrande: Of course.

Tyrande: I cradled it as I would a child and promised the souls within to honor their sacrifice.

Ysera: And I swore to you I would do everything in my power to protect it.

Ysera: We have both kept our vows.

Ysera: It is time I return to Ardenweald to restore the balance and repay a debt to an old friend.

Merithra: Mother... I thought you came back to ensure that I would--

Ysera: My precious child. You are strong, compassionate, and wise. And you have become the leader I knew you would.

Ysera: You did not need me to guide you.

Merithra: Mother, I will always need you.

Ysera: I shall not be far.

Ysera: I am so, so proud of you, my heart.

Ysera: Remember--all time is borrowed.

Ysera: And in this, there is beauty.