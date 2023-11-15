New Moon Ritual In Game Cutscene - 10.2 Emerald Dream Story (Spoilers)

Tyrande: It has been a long journey to this moment.

Tyrande: Our people have fought, suffered, and sacrificed so much.

Tyrande: And yet here, in the shade of Amirdrassil's young boughs.

Tyrande: we may at last begin to heal.

Tyrande: Unto the souls who now watch over this sacred place,

Tyrande: we offer our blessings.

Tyrande: Symbols of dedication, strength, and love.

Tyrande: Unto this moonwell we offer this precious vial,

Tyrande: the last waters saved from the temple of Darnassus.

Tyrande: May they bathe Amirdrassil in Elune's radiance,

Tyrande: and bestow her blessings upon this place--

Tyrande: Bel'ameth--the arms of the goddess.

Tyrande: In her embrace, may the kaldorie finally know peace.

Tyrande: Elune-adore.