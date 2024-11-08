New Twitch, YouTube and TikTok Drops During Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct

Watch the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct on Twitch, YouTube, or TikTok* to earn new in-game viewership rewards for Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and World of Warcraft. Join us for the pre-show beginning at 9:45 am PST for a special trip down memory lane then stay for the Warcraft Direct stream beginning at 10:00 am PST to see what’s in store for Warcraft ahead.
Stay tuned after the stream for a special 30th Anniversary concert broadcast, “World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music,” celebrating 20 Years of World of Warcraft music. Produced by Helvepic and filmed live in Switzerland the concert was performed by the 21st Century Orchestra and three choirs—Tale of Fantasy, Ardito, and the Madrijazz Gospel, this sweeping 190 performer ensemble will take you on a musical adventure through time and emotion.
Earn Viewership Rewards
In addition to watching the official YouTube channels for World of Warcraft, Warcraft Rumble, and Hearthstone, viewers can watch on any Warcraft, Hearthstone, or Warcraft Rumble stream on Twitch or TikTok to earn rewards during the giveaway period**.
Watching on any of the three platforms will earn in-game rewards for all three game titles.Start Time:
November 13 at 10:00 am PSTEnd Time:
December 11 at 10:00 am PSTWhere to Watch:
Twitch, YouTube
, and TikTok
Here’s what you can collect: World of Warcraft*** Blackrock Saber mountKaldorei War Wolf mount Warcraft Rumble Anniversary Player AvatarSylvanas Avatar1 Rare Core Hearthstone 1 Perils in Paradise Pack1 Great Dark Beyond Pack
Frequently Asked QuestionsQ.How long do I have to watch each channel to earn rewards?
A. In order to earn your rewards, you’ll need to watch on TikTok for at least 3 minutes, or on Twitch or YouTube for 20 minutes.Q.How can I tell if I’m earning drops?
A.
Q. How do I link my battle.net and Twitch accounts?
- On TikTok, you’ll find a bar along the bottom of the screen that indicates that Game Rewards are live and that you’re earning progress.
- On Twitch, you’ll be able to see your drops progress on the Drops & Rewards page of your account.
- On YouTube, you’ll see “Connected” underneath the broadcast window. If you don’t see this, ensure that your account is linked and refresh the page.
A. Sign into your Battle.net account at https://account.battle.net/connections
and click the Connect link for Twitch, then follow the instructions to sign in and link your Twitch account to Battle.net.Q. How do I link my battle.net and YouTube accounts?
A. Log into your YouTube account
Go to your YouTube Account Sharing
page
Click ‘Connect’ next to Battle.net and follow the instructionsQ. How do I redeem my TikTok Rewards?
A. Viewers who earn viewership rewards by watching on TikTok will receive a code*** that can be claimed by logging into your Battle.net account on the website, through the Desktop App or through the Mobile App. Visit our support article
for more information.Q. What regions are eligible for rewards?
A. Participating regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
* Tik Tok App required to obtain in-game Tik Tok Drop rewards. Tik Tok App not available in certain countries.
**Rewards available November 13 at 10:00 am PST through December 11 at 10:00 am PST.
*** Mounts not available in World of Warcraft Classic titles.
**** Reward codes received from TikTok will expire on December 18 at 11:59 pm PST.