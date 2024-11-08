Warcraft Direct Likely Including Mount Twitch Drops - Blackrock Warsaber and Kaldorei War Wolf

An infographic-style image divided diagonally into four sections showing in-game rewards in three sections and large text in the bottom section that reads “Drops Enabled” with the Warcraft Direct logo above the text and logos for Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok below. The left section features a gray Hearthstone logo with two sealed packs of Hearthstone cards. The top section features a gray Warcraft Rumble logo with an in-game Sylvanas character, a canister of crackling blue energy, and an icon showing a human facing an orc. The right section features a gray WoW logo and the Blackrock Warsaber and Kaldorei War Wolf in-game mounts. The Warsaber is a cat mount in Orc-themed armor and the War Wolf is a wolf mount in Night Elf-themed armor.