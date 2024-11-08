Warcraft Direct Likely Including Mount Twitch Drops - Blackrock Warsaber and Kaldorei War Wolf

firs
Seems kinda meh if thats only it.
imagine if we got a reskin of last months trading post mount for the 30th anniversary warcraft direct stream lol
How about competent dev leadership? That would be nice celebration gift <3
how about a rooster mount instead?
So glad I didn't waste tendies on those mounts lmao. I was actually tempted cus they're cool af but they were way too pricy.
I hope they fix warcraft 3 for mac users so i can play the game i bought again.
We need more mounts!
World of Warcraft tweet says earn exclusive drops, but there's no pictures of them.
So we getting the midnight pre order officially? Likely will have a even more expensive version with early access 😅
Good loot, it’s free so I like
I'm really looking forward to the 13th!If the Twitch drops are cancelled then I hope we can get the mounts / items elsewhere.It's almost surreal that it has been 30 years for Warcraft...time flies man.
Some crappy reskinned mounts?Nice Blizz, really put some thought and effort into this.
Put the new 90 dollar ah mount there as drop