Blizzard's Message for Secret Hunters

There are no class or race restrictions – any character can solve secrets.

Addons are not required – all secrets are solvable without addons.

There are no time restrictions – once a secret has been released, it will be remain available to solve (with the exception of "Guest Relations" quests from Alyx – these are only available during WoW's Anniversary).

Purchases are not required – these secrets don't require shop items or services.

Bannable behavior is not required (or allowed!) – anything that could result in account suspension, such as hacks and exploiting glitches, are not required to solve secrets and appropriate action will be taken against cheaters.

Secrets are tough, but fair – everything you need to solve Azeroth's mysteries is available to you.

Some players have recently noticed that there are a few oddities around, and things aren’t quite adding up.When it comes to secret hunting, we suggest you keep the following in mind:Please solve mysteries at your own pace. Some secrets will be extremely challenging compared to other content. Please take your time and have fun with it!Good luck secret hunters!