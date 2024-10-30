New Ring Available in Patch 11.0.7: Cyrce's Circlet

Forbidden Reach 2.0
Onyx annulet?
Onyx Annulet 2.0 Electric Boogaloo
A ring with a model! Sweet!
The whole Onyx Annulet thing aside, it's really cool that this ring actually has a model that'll display on our characters! Fingers crossed (get it) that this won't remain entirely unique.
only a Forbidden Reach 2.0 --- kinda a BIG L for Blizz to recycle old ideas. This isn't going to be exciting for people. It's just rehashed content.
Oh gods, not again.
But not for PvP, right?Please.
id be more excited about this if what happened with the onyx annulet and forbidden reach werent a negative impact on the game. blizz had to retune that ring and its gems a dozen times after ptr. its gonna be deja vu
are we recycling all the past systems on this island?
Don't forget the NEW CURRENCY for GRIND ISLAND 2.0. Yay. BFA Mechagon / Forbidden Reach vibes and I don't like it.
sigh. dragonflight 10.0.7 recycled
I'm not a fan of items like this. I can never tell if it's actually a good item for me and the things I do in the game(typically not raiding or M+).Blizzard also always make all the components for these items take up a truck load of bag slots, which is even worse.
I'm kind of ok with them re-using old content that works, because lately when they try to implement new content it's a complete disaster.
Here we go again.....
Dam, I really dislike these grinding trinket/rings that end up being so broken you have to have them. Make the world content enjoyable first, not put behind a busted BIS piece that EVERYONE will have to have. Locking in slots is also something they said they dont want, but now we have 4 tier, 2 crafted and now a ring. We arent even going to talk about trinkets swinging pretty wide. Like i hope the content is all good but dam
They really need to think of a new gameplay loop. I dont care if they are re using art assets but they need to change things up to keep things fresh for players.
