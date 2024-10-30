Patch 11.0.7 Content Revealed and Launches on the PTR October 31st

The War Within 11.0.7 content update will be available on the PTR on October 31. Set your sights on Siren Isle and sail into a world of mystery and mayhem with The War Within
11.0.7 content update. Sail onto the player test realm to experience the adventures ahead, and provide your feedback on the official forums.
Answer the call of Siren Isle!
Face old enemies and unravel new mysteries.
A new currency—Flame Blessed Iron
—is available to trade for items like mounts, pets, gear, and transmogs, as well as upgrades for a powerful new ring—Cyrce's Circlet
—which can be found by players. Flame Blessed Iron
is also used to spawn one of three event bosses on the island, giving players an additional opportunity to earn unique rewards.
Add some spark to your adventure when you collect items across the Siren Isle to help release Thrayir, Eyes of the Siren
—an electrifying storm crow mount—from its bonds.
There's a Plunderstorm on the Horizon
This battle-royale-inspired event comes back for a limited time early in 2025. Keg Leg returns to pillage the Arathi Highlands. Join the crew, fight to be the last pirate standing, and grab all the plunder you can to get your hands on loot from the new Plunderstore, including new and returning transmogs and mounts.
Explore the Fate of the Kirin Tor
Delve into the aftermath of Dalaran's fall in The War Within
epilogue questline—the Kirin Tor must confront their past mistakes and decide on the future course of their people.
Story Prologue for the 11.1 Campaign
Continue the story of The War Within
and uncover a familiar face in the darkness.
The Turbulent Timeways Return
The timeways shudder once again! Explore timewalking dungeons from past expansions each week to earn Heroic rewards. Those who Master the Timeways again will be rewarded with the Timely Buzzbee Skyriding mount.
Arathi Ear Customizations for Humans and Kul Tiran
Humans and Kul Tiran will gain new Arathi ear customizations. Head over to the Barber Shop to change up your appEAR
ance.
We look forward to seeing how you fare on the Siren Isle during your adventure through the 11.0.7 content update. Keep an eye on worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/news
for more news and information about what’s coming to The War Within
.