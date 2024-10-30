Last 4 Bosses in Nerub-ar Palace Still Frustratingly Bugged Since Patch 11.0.5

the games bugged new patch tuning every week. devs need to slow down and care about their game instead of cash grab mounts lol
Thanks for posting this. Only way blizzard will do anything about it.
#Smallindiecompany
The court one SUCKS. I got insta grabbed during my raid last night. As soon as the ring showed up, I was caught. :/ Didn't even have a second to move out.
You guys think current patches have several devs? It's like 1 poor dude with how things have been whole expansion xD
Classic Riot games
Bugs aren't anything new with this game, but the level at which they persist for days/weeks without a fix points to a very serious decline in quality control. Especially with critical game-impacting bugs like the ones shown here.
Thanks for posting this. I'm sure mythic raiders make up a small portion of the player base but these bugs make it basically impossible to progress through the raid at all. We've been having a blast this raid as usual, but these last 2 weeks have been awful in raid. Nothing is more frustrating than a guaranteed wipe to ability desync because of the servers. Complete lack of communication from Blizzard since 10/25 does not make me hopeful that it's getting fixed any time soon.
HEY, instead of complaining go buy store mounts and toys/mog. I'm sure some of that profit will go towards game, i mean Blizz head ups can't possibly buy 1 more yacht or smth with it right.
Drag that small indie company
Man I love missing out on the Crests because the council fight just bugs out and locks you out. Also so glad it doesn't drop a really good bis trinket for any classes. Would be a shame. Fix, your, #$%^.
We need more posts like this calling out their terrible QA since mid DF.Stormwind portals currently just dump you in the ocean, like how...
This game has way to many bugs one of the classes have like 25 bugs might be more at this point but don't worry guys they will make another $90.00 mount.
They can't even fix the new BG, Deephaul Ravine. Sometimes the Alliance cart caps and gives you 0 points for no reason. Happens in rated matches as well.
WoW hasn't had this many game-breaking bugs and connectivity issues since its launch in 2004. Only then, it was excusable since it was a brand new massive game and 20 years ago.This, though? From a multi-billion dollar company with twenty years of experience running this game in 2024? This is inexcusable. Part of me wonders if they're trying to lose players.