Mythic Nexus Princess Ky'veza Nerfed - Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First
7 minutes ago
Squishei
Mythic Nexus Princess Ky'veza, the sixth boss in Nerub-ar Palace, has now been nerfed as the Race to World First continues!
Mythic Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Coverage
The DPS check of this encounter seemed doable, the problem is that the damage intake of the encounter seemed very high. It'll be interesting to see if guilds continue to 4 heal, or maybe increase to a 5 heal.
Health reduced by 6%
Queensbane
damage reduced by 10%
The frontrunner in the Race to World First, Liquid, has over 95 pulls on Ky'veza with the lowest pull of 38%. Watch Liquid on the nerfed boss now!
SomeKeed
2024-09-20T19:18:57-05:00
