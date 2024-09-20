Easiest Mythic+ Dungeons to Time and Complete in War Within Season 1

Had a pretty easy time of it so far...but that Stonevault Exhaust Vent + Scrap overlap is disgusting. Only key I've had a group fail to time...cause we'd wait until last second to dodge cube...but then it just spits exhaust onto the ground after you've positioned...we just got lucky eventually after three wipe >.> needs a fix asap
The fact that there has been 0 tuning for Necrotic Wake or City of Threads despite them being obvious outliers so far is a bit concerning.
Weird rating, Chossing necrotic as the hardest only because one boss. Arakara final boss is also one of the hardest and is classified as the easiest. in both dungeon all the rest of the dungeon is pretty easy. Also boralus is very nerfed in comparation to the BFA versio, only anoyying thing is the first boss that is kinda bugged.
Last boss in City of threads for sure needs a massive nerf. Literally couldn't time that dungeon because of Izo on a +5. Stone vault also needs to be looked at. Speaker fight is beyond stupid.So far tbh dungeons haven't exactly been fun.
Stonevault f tier due to randomness of vent mechanic in 3rd boss, it is unpassable and should be corrected, along with ugly overlaps and strict ranged interrupt after one of them jumps down, this is living hell
It's not fun either to have to clear almost every breathing trash in Necrotic Wake, tbh.
This list is so incorrect its sad...
I really don't like this new philosophy of so much more healing intensive checks. Wish they would at least revert the tank nerfs and let healers have just one less critical failure point at all times.
Ara-kara and the Stonevault are relatively easy and very linear dungeons but their final bosses are incredibly overtuned and have one shot mechanics that can easily derail an otherwise solid run.I vividly remember the Necrotic Wake during season 1 of SL and it’s one of the reasons I quit a WoW expansion early for the first time ever… that’s all I have to say about that.
These guys are drunk. Ara-Kara in a pug is a nightmare. Last boss can ruin the run all by themself
necrotic wake back was a big mistake
Grim Batol isn't too bad mechanically, but it does feel like it has a very tight timer compared to other dungeons. I could see an extra minute or two being added to it.
so ive gotten siege of boralas like every other key, also completed it on many of the levels cause i just push my own key generally. Its a pretty straightforward dungeon and the mechanics/trash are not inherently hard to deal with but the timer on it is so tight, you could be pumping dps, have a low-no death count, and still barely keep up with the timer.also side note, i dont believe the easier keys exactly need to be nerfed, but these outlier keys need to be buffed. no reason wake/siege/threads and to a lesser extent stovevault are basically 2-3 levels higher than other dungeons of the same level
Man do I miss the time when people made simple lists ranking things from hard to easy (or the other way around). Now everything has to be some japanese ranking system.
Rating Ara-Kara as S and Grim Batol as B is wild. Clearly healers were not involved in this list lmao
From a Restoration Shaman's perspective, after timing some +7's tyrranicals today, I'd generally agree with "most" of it. A lot of healing checks are fairly brutal, and they require not only for the healers to absolutely pump fastest heals possible TOGETHER with cooldowns, but it also puts pressure on the DPS players to actually use their stuff, and defensive cooldowns correctly to respond to being targeted or messing up - especially DR cooldowns are VERY beneficial with the increased player health pools, at least from a healer's perspective. It is hard, but mostly fair, and frankly really fun for a healer.Ara'Kara's trash before the first boss can be challenging if the group is not controlling it well - and the middle lieutenant add really slaps with aoe damage. The webbing that drops is the true enrage timer on that fight, and on tyra +7 we barely had the space to finish it from 10%. Killing the adds, and knowing when you leave them alive and cc them to finish the boss and good movement is super important.Last boss is also VERY technical - avoiding web, dispelling poison, trying not to run into others (and your own) poison projectiles, running into goop to root yourself and not get sucked in, making sure everyone has their own goop, and then cc'ing the goop add to free yourself - all while damage is going on and you have to manage the space - might be very overwhelming to new players. One of the bosses I regret not being a paladin anymore; poison cleanse, immunities, freedom, lay on hands, all great helpers and solutions to that fight.Mists I am still getting a feel for, and I am not a fan of the automatic weak auras that solve the labyrinth - but the bosses indeed are largely same as in Shadowlands, and last boss only has some extra mechanics and minor changes, and the trash if controlled is fairly easy, if chonky on damage at times. Please be careful on last big worm boss, some poison poop can hide into the doodad graphics of the leaves on the floor, making the damaging area invisible. The extra trash behind the last boss makes it also a fairly comfortable dungeon for tanks - you can always grab more trash after last boss in case your percentages didn't align, so its all good.Dawnbreaker's timer is forgiving sure, but from +7 up where each death costs 15 seconds instead of 5, I think more than 6-7 stray deaths will make the timer tight, especially for slightly under-geared groups. Boss mechanics are unforgiving, and I agree the second boss has some nasty nasty overlaps, really putting pressure on your DPS to fend for themselves. One badly lead orb on that boss can wipe the group easily, and on top of that you have adds, a fear that a tank needs to dodge, and adds that need to be killed and ideally cc'd to buy time. We tank the boss under a bridge - closely where he spawns. Clear the elite on the other side of that bridge, and make sure to aim the orb alongside the cobblestone path. But even then, on 7ish+ tyrannical, expect your healer to SWEAR and spend mana like mad. Third boss I actually found fairly easy, but Resto Shaman has a lot of fairly comfortable aoe healing, and windrush totem really helps your groups with mechanics in a tight spot on that boss. A lot of damage there happens slowly, so you at least have time to react, unlike second boss oneshotting people from one orb. Topping people that run with web on phase 2 is important.Grim Batol was an absolute insane experience first time around for a healer. People falling into lava from knockbacks, huge healing absorb+dot combined curses that can affect the same person simultaneously, frontals, lasers, lava on the floor, 5 second channeling stun on trash, hard unavoidable AoE on top of that... there is pleeeenty to do on every trash pack and boss in that dungeon, and mistakes are VERY punishing with some run distances there. However, even with a wipe or two I managed to time it with (a fairly good) pug group on a +7, so there is time if you take it patiently. First boss is fine, just do mechanics and drop earth spikes alongside the side walls to make space for running. Second boss is an insanity of fire and flame and you need as much space as possible to control it, kite it, and bait the fire cones and drop flame poop in a way to save space - it's a practice in improvisational skills. Third boss is a practice in paranoia though - you're decursing or outhealing people to remove the slow, the boss does A HUGE wing knockback really making you watch your positioning like a madman, and the adds NEED to be slowed AND killed, because if they reach the fixated target they EXPLODE INSTANTLY - no melee attacks, just boom for everyone. All while fire tornados keep spawning, and your tank sweats like a sausage on the grill trying to find a clear position that won't knock everyone into lava or adds (that boss is a nightmare for fixated melee's as well). And last boss has a HUGE BUTT, making it so much easier to walk into a tentacle and get stunned AND damaged - and you need amazing healing and positioning during the "eye of the storm" mechanic. The bosses are intense - perfectly doable, but intense as hell, and I'd say once Necrotic's Wake scaling issues are ironed out, Grim Batol will be THE worst dungeon for pugs out of all of them, purely by the raw amount of pain points both in bosses and trash.Stonevault is an odd one. Some trash is dangerous, some less - but aside from the large mech's fireball that people have some odd trouble at dodging (two stacks of that, and you're basically dead, nobody outheals that at high keys.), i find the trash forgiving assuming you're not triple and quad pulling like we did in heroics - which is not something you should be aiming for, as slow and steady wins the race. Last boss is EASY if you follow the mechanics of actually dropping the dot at the void portals and leaving poop at the walls, first boss is a non issue (and yeah, its a healing check, but it has NOTHING on Dawnbreaker), and only the void golem and the two dwarven bro's are a somewhat of a challenge. On the void golem MAKE SURE to pick up one shadow orb each time they drop even as healer - THEY INCREASE YOUR HEALING! And on the dwarven bros, have one ranged use their focus interrupt on the smaller dude, and just watch your step and CONSTANTLY be looking at which vents are safe. I admit there is something suspicious with the timing on that boss at one point, but again, way, waaaaay easier than Dawnbreaker.Siege of Boralus is... just annoying, though I haven't played much. First boss can be easily accidentally tabbed and pulled with the trash, causing chaos. There is a lot to dodge, a lot of artillery to sidestep. And last boss is just... weird. Weird, annoying, long, and uninspired and boring. I wouldn't say the dungeon is hard or interesting in any way - just icky. No further comments.City of Threads is easy as hell if you control the trash - and the only pain points if you just follow the tactics are: the last boss, and some trash in front of her. Honestly, that lady slaps, dots, spits AoE damage roots, kicks balls around like Syndra from LoL, and is a mechanical menace, and she contends the Dawnbreaker bosses and last of Ara'kara in mechanic intensity. KEEP your group together, keep her balls in the middle, and walk clockwise to predict the orb movements.