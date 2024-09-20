Mythic+ Tuning Now Live (Sept 20) - Necrotic Wake and City of Threads Nerfs

Zolramus Gatekeeper’s Wrath of Zolramus damage reduced by 25%.

Zolramus Gatekeeper’s enemy forces contribution increased.

Surgeon Sitchflesh



Stitchflesh’s Creation’s Festering Rot periodic damage reduced by 20%.

Izo, the Grand Splicer



The duration of Splice reduced to 6 seconds (was 9 seconds).

In addition to adjustments we’ve previously made over the first few days of Season 1 Mythic+, we’ve identified a few bosses who have spells that have been hitting a bit harder than intended. With hotfixes that are now live, we’ve made the following changes: