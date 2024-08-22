This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
More Xal'atath Key Art and Wallpapers for The War Within
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
perculia
To celebrate The War Within Early Access Launch on August 22, Blizzard has released new Xal'atath wallpapers!
Some of these wallpapers are HD renditions of iconic moments from the
Threads of Destiny cinematic
, which details the alliance between Queen Ansurek and Xal'atath. Most notably though, we have yet-another artistic rendition of Xal'atath, used in today's Early Access promotional materials. These wallpapers join the
Alleria and Xal'atath wallpaper
released for the TWW pre-patch, depicting the rivalry between these two characters.
All of these wallpapers, which can be downloaded from the Blizzard Press Center, are available in multiple sizes for desktop and mobile devices.
Blizzard Press Kit - Wallpapers
