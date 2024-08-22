This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spoilers: The Ringing Deeps Storyline Cutscenes in the War Within - Earthen Awakening
Live
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
Wowhead
Early access to the With War Within' is revealing new in-game cinematics. As part of the
Ringing Deeps
, Magni, Moira, and Dagran investigate the Earthen.
Ringing Deeps Storyline Playthrough (SPOILERS)
Meeting the High Speaker
Magni, Moira, and Dagran meet the High Speaker Eirich.
Defense Against the Skardyn
Magni defends Dagran from a corrupted Earthen transforming into a Skardyn.
Magni's Sacrifice for the Earthen
Magni sacrifices his role as Speaker to cleanse the Earthen of the void corruption.
1
Comment by
saledog
on 2024-08-22T20:05:32-05:00
bug quest:D 5/6
