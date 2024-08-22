This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spoilers: Azj-Kahet Storyline Cutscenes in the War Within - Infiltrating the Enemy
Posted
1 hr 52 min ago
by
Wowhead
As part of the
Azj-Kahet storyline
, Anduin and Alleria must attempt to infiltrate the Nerubians.
Azj-Kahet Storyline Playthrough (SPOILERS)
A Kingdom Reborn
Alleria and Anduin look on as Queen Ansurek delivers a thunderous speech about a renewed Nerubian Empire.
Confrontation & Escape
Anduin and Alleria attempt to escape Azj-Kahet but Alleria is confronted by Xal'atath first.
