Mists of Pandaria Remix Has 95 Days Remaining - End Date August 19th

I wonder if we will see this event more times or if it's just a one time event ever.
This looks like a ton of fun!
It's probably the timer for when TWW launches too.
95 days to grind out over 200k Bronze.I see many sleepless nights over the next few months.
It ends on a Monday on Americas... kinda around the time expansion packs have been releasing (midnight UTC). Expansion launch confirmed?
Only 95 days? Time to speed run all the content then complain there's nothing to do for the next 3 months.
War Within prepatch = Aug 20th confirmed
Just in time for TWW prepatch and enough time to analyze the data and feedback for WoD 10th anniversary remix
Have fun everyone, i created my huntress but i dont play much today, its so very full and laggy, i wont die if i start few hours later...
95 days? Not a problem, I only need 94!