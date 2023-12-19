World of Warcraft: The War Within Launches Late Summer/Early Fall 2024

love to see it
Not even 2 years , what a disaster xpac xdddThey want to get rid off it asap
About what I expected. Not really relishing another 8+ months with no new content though. There really should have been another proper season with a new raid that wraps up Iridikron’s plotline.
Prediction: August 28
Thank god it's at least early fall. I don't consider 30 min of story quests which we will get in 10.2.5/6/7 enough new content to bridge a year long gap and fated season should never replace a regular season but it is what it is. Hopefully they can return to the Legion and BfA 4 tiers per expansion standard one day.