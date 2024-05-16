Mists of Pandaria Remix is Now Live in All Regions

And the realms are nuked to oblivion. A wild Loading Screen boss appears!
Can’t even login xD
stuck on loading screen. Holy meatballs
Smol indie company won't even let us past the loading screen.
Yep can't log in. Just like Dragonflight launch when half of EU was stuck because the boat wouldn't come and/or dc everyone.
Blizzard can't be more useless.
cant enter
Love it already. This is just part of it for me :)
Random creaking boat noises
Blue bar took a solid 3-4 minutes to load Pandaria, so just be patient and hopefully it will load through.
I would be lying if I said I did not expect this.
and i instantly get the never ending loading screen, i guess this stuff was tested just as every other things in wow nowdays...
Is it going to be an annual event or it's one time event?Not sure if I have to rush to get every item
BLIZZARD REMOVE THE DRACTHYR RESTRICTIONS! MAKES NO SENSE...I WAITED THIS WHOLE TIME TO LEVEL UP A DRACTHYR DURING THIS EVENT AND CANT BECAUSE OF MY MAIN. #MOREDRAGONSPLEASE
Thats why they realeased Diablo 4 with Pandaria so ppl wont get mad for the incompetence they knew will appear again Someone remembers from yall the last time any start that went issueless ?
Loading screen with occasional like, lagging sound effects lmao
