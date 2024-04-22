TWW Alpha Indicates Mists of Pandaria Timerunning to End on August 19th

Prepatch right after, then.
There another ending date at July 9th
3 months over the summer down period.
So that means expansion launch in October probably? Thats unfortunate.
Cool it ends on my Birthday
Eh people seem to forget that this is ALPHA nothing is ever set in till CONFIRMED by Blizzard. I believe panda remix will last to July 19th or so then after that we get War Within Pre patch which will most likely last for 3 weeks or so then War within comes out. So I'm saying War within will most likely come out late August to early september.
Prepatch come end of july. and TWW will be end of august released.