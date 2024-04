WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Previously - The War Within Pre-Patch

Magni: "Speaker of Azeroth". Bah. She hasn't been speaking to me.

Magni: After all I gave her, she left me like... this. Unable to feel the warmth of my kin's embrace.

Magni: So, let's be clear. I'm doing this for all of you. Not for her.

Magni in the Ringing Deeps

"For Azeroth... pshh."

"Well, out with it."

"I'm speaking for no one these days."

"Look, I'm not dead yet!"

"I got not counsel for you... no advice."

"Speak up."

"Even now, I'm bound to serve Azeroth."

High Speaker Eirich: You speak the truth? Your artifact will repair the Awakening Machine?

Xal'atath: It will perfect the machine. Your struggle, your suffering will be at an end. All will awaken... because of you.

High Speaker Eirich: Because of me...

Xal'atath: Is there a price you wouldn't pay?

Xal'atath: Your people will be restored. Reborn. Improved. And they will laud you as their savior.

High Speaker Eirich: Yes... yes! All earthen will awaken!

Magni sacrifices his infused crystalline energies to cleanse the void corruption of the earthen within the awakening chamber.



In the aftermath, he appears as a lifeless statue. Moments later, the shell breaks.



We see he is restored to being flesh and bone again. Reunited with his daughter and grandson, he greets the first earthen to awaken from the machine.