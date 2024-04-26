Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning for April 27th - Uldaman and Neltharus Nerfs

Final boss of AV needs to be looked at. The damage from the crystal's absorb shield is huge!
Thats it?
Its the 26th author...
F that timer, nerf those bosses on tyrannical lol
Overall dungeons need nerf!
AV:
I think u need to check other dungeons...
Going back on the Uldaman timer change from the PTR already is hilarious.
What are you increasing the timer of Uld when the real problem is the wing buffet damage on the last boss?
Overall the majority of dungeons feel rather manageable when we keep in mind its the first week of new season , but Halls of Infusion needs some tuning for sure.
Halls of Infusion: Ice %^&*! needs a solid 25% nerf to her damage aura. This fight is stupid. Doing anything wrong at all means you instantly die, and doing nothing wrong means you're still taking more damage than you do on any other boss in the dungeon. I would actually like to see the rot damage brought down by like 50% or more and have her actually do something unavoidable targeted at someone other than the tank, like casting a Frostbolt that that player should use a defensive for.I haven't been able to do the others high enough to form much of an opinion yet on what needs to be toned down, though I have seen the first boss in RLP just outright delete a tank on pull, so that's probably something that should be looked at.Agreed! Her constant ticking damage is absurd, even at lower key levels.