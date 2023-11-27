Lore Spotlight: Who is Xal'atath, the Harbinger?

But my priest still has that blade in her bank, I'm sure the goblins are keeping it safe.
So what we've learned about the void so far, thanks to Xal'atath:- It's not as black and white as "light good void bad", despite the void literally seeming like a cosmic hell- Elven women that aren't reanimated corpses get awful makeovers, while the reanimated corpses become uncomfortably attractive- Knives are portable prisonsOversimplification aside, I'm really curious to see how TWW plays out. Xal'atath was a fan favorite character in knife form because they gave it such an extensive personality, but when it possessed the elf corpse, it lost some of the charm it once had. I sure hope we see the true form of Xal'atath.