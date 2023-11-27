Lore Spotlight: Who is Xal'atath, the Harbinger?

Blade of the Black Empire

With one mighty blow of his hammer, Khardros mortally wounded Modgud and secured victory for the Wildhammers. It is said that as the sorceress lay dying, she repeated one phrase over and over again: 'You promised...'

Twilight Deacon Farthing yells: Defend me, Blade! You said this would work!

Twilight Deacon Farthing says: This... this shouldn't be happening! Why aren't you protecting me?!

Xal'atath, Blade of the Black Empire says: Weak and pitiful! The Twilight Father did not dare wield me, for he knew the price of failure.

Twilight Deacon Farthing says: Give me another chance! No! Noooo!

Xal'atath, Blade of the Black Empire says: You, on the other hand... Yes, I foresee us doing great things together. Take hold of my haft and I will aid you... for now.

Xal'atath's Release

Xal'atath says: Yes. YES. It's been so long since I took a mortal form. This body is pleasing... don't you think?

Xal'atath says: Hear me, God of the Deep! I have brought you the Opener... the Bringer of Truths... the Torch That Lights the Way!

Xal'atath says: Honor our bargain... free me to find my own fate!

N'Zoth says: Go... but the blade must remain... to serve my will.

Xal'atath says: A fair exchange. Shadows guide you, my dear friend.

Xal'atath says: We will meet again... I am certain of it.

The Blade and N'Zoth

Xal'atath the Harbinger

Xal'atath In The War Within

Freed long ago of the black blade that once bound her, she is now the Harbinger of a new era of the Void’s dark machinations. Her message is clear. The Black Empire has fallen. The Old Gods are dead and their ancient blood runs deep within the cracks of the world. We, the heroes of Azeroth destroyed them and the Harbinger watched all along. While the Black Empire has failed, Xal’atath seeks to set in motion the rise of a new dark legacy —one that knows our strengths and will seek to test them against a terrible power, the nerubians of Azj-Kahet.



Xal’atath has conscripted the nerubian queen, Ansurek, and offered her people a new future in which they would rise from their isolation and become a mighty kingdom once again. We will not find the nerubian soldiers of the Lich King here, but a mighty stronghold of nerubians as they once were—deadly survivors of the mythic wars that have played out again and again over thousands of years.



In return for their loyalty, Xal’atath has granted the nerubians the means of a dark evolution that will turn the nerubians into a new kind of ferocious and terrifying soldiers.

Alleria Windrunner: Her journey will be central to the events and themes of the War Within. She, as a void hunter, must use all of her capabilities to hunt down Xal’atath while being torn between her own nature and the maddening call of the Void to which she is attuned. Along this adventure she will have a unique rivalry with Xal’atath whose twists and turns will come to define the nature of this new conflict.

Xal'atath's Whispers

This one shows promise. The whispers lure her toward her fate.

The caterpillar has become the butterfly. She is all but ours now.

I long for the day our masters can truly pass into this realm. You have only seen fragments, shadows; the faintest of echoes. Ask the Ethereals what one of these manifestations are capable of.

It was thought his kind ( Harbaron ) was incorruptible. A lesson for my brothers I suppose.

We may face some of my brethren in this conflict... a prospect that delights me. Their power will be mine! They will pay for what was done to me long ago.

I know the naaru consider us horrors to be resisted. We do not share this view. They are merely beloved brethren that lost the true path. They will return to their masters... in time.