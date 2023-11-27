This Week in WoW (November 27, 2023) - Classic Season of Discovery, December's Trading Post

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Get caught in the Viridian Weave in Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope Raid Finder Wing 3 this week and prepare for WoW Classic: Season of Discovery.
Season of Discovery Goes Live November 30
In Season of Discovery, players will discover new secrets by scouring Azeroth to find class-altering abilities. Tanking Warlocks, Mage healers, and more will be possible. The Season will launch with an initial level cap of 25, and upon reaching max level, players will be met with a new level-25 endgame! Discover a 10-player Blackfathom Deeps raid with new and reimagined bosses, mechanics, and rewards. Not long after, the level cap will be increased by a few levels, bringing even more endgame content.There's plenty to discover when Season of Discovery goes live at 1:00 p.m. PST (21:00 GMT) globally!
News and Events This Week
(Event) PvP Brawl: Comp Stomp
(Event) Legion Timewalking
(New Promotion) New Promotion
(Article) WoW Lofi Mixes Now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer November 29
November 30
- (Article) Make Merry at December’s Trading Post
December 1
- (Video) WoWCast: What’s Next in Season of Discovery
- (Event) WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Now Live
Stay tuned here to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.