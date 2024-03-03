Preparing for The War Within - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 317

How to Prepare for The War Within



Pretty much what the title says. Returning player that has been doing a little bit of gold making in DF. Mainly through crafting bags and old transmog items. Have done a little transmog farming and gathering.



Between current gold making and gold I had on my alts, I've got about 400k. Would like to know what I should be doing now to prepare for next expansion. I know we don't know whats gonna be in demand but I mean the general Gold making things you want such as getting a speed set on my druid, leveling an alt army etc. I've only really done tailoring\enchanting as a profession. Is it worth working on all the others to prepare for War Wthin so I understand them? Should I work on any old mission tables?



I haven't really been able to find a good list of all the things you'd want to have to start Gold Making or even prepare for an upcoming expansion. Thank you in advance.



Could be as simple as pre-ordering the war within then just gathering as much as possible during the 3-day headstart which is going to obliterate the economy for weeks.



I'd personally suggest a max-level druid with mining/herbing, since before dragonflight they had the easiest time gathering that stuff with Flight Form.



Other than that, just having max level alts with each profession ready to go (no prior skilling necessary)



I am gonna say something that took me years to understand. When a new expansion comes out mats are incredibly expensive and if you farm them you can get a couple million in a few hours.... However this is a complete trap, it's better to invest early on and level crafting and sell the gear you can make, even the blues/greens. It's way more productive than gathering.



It's not the TWW crafting that you should be concerned, but the early access period.



Ion said there won't be any advantages but I completely doubt it, Blizzard has shown time and time again that they absolutely do not care about the state of crafting in the game, it's just an afterthought.



Now to clarify my point, it's better to level crafting than invest into gathering even if gathering is one of your professions for a few reasons: Leveling is pretty much free contrary of popular opinion. You said yourself that people need millions but I disagree, I'd say if you had about 500k right now it's a very good start.



On the very beginning, even if the mats are expensive, most of the low level stuff you can craft is worth thousands of gold, which makes it the only time ever in an expansion where leveling a profession is profitable this is the time where you should level all the professions you can: Blacksmithing, Leatherworking, Jewelcrafting, Tailoring. Alchemy/Enchanting are pretty much the only ones you need to be industrious to get some good profits. From this point onwards just keeping the AH supplied with your leveling products will be profitable.



Whenever the work orders start rolling for people looking into bis gear you already have crafters ready.

Make alts now. You can assign DF professions to them but you don't need to get DF KP since it'll be phased out soon.



I think they'll keep the mettle system for TWW and that's what I'm basing my TWW prep on. Since mettle is very limited, you need atleast 2 toons on each profession. That's atleast 8 toons for crafting. You'll have one specialising on reagents and one on crafting. That way, you'll have fast progression on crafting while building mettle on the other. Alternatively, you can use the mettle to make optional reagents that require insight to be profitable. I value lesser insights at 1k g each so concentrate on items that are on BIS lists since their craftsim calc are usually between 1-3k g with multicraft and resourcefulness procs. This has made me a lot of gold w/o shouting on tradechat for hours.



While the reagent market is okay to make gold on, I need to caution you on going for it like I have. It requires a lot of starting capital and cancel scanning on the AH. Use craftsim and craft anything with a >10% profit (AH tax and the slow decay of the AH mininmum price). Make 1000s of reagents if it's stable or make smaller batches at the start of the season where raw mats sky rocket and decay fast. Smaller batches ensure you'll run out of stock before raw mats prices lower and you aren't competing with folks that made their reagents at a lower price leading to an eventual loss.



Anyways, the reason for the reagent toon is to completely cover all reagents and stackable consumables for the AH. All the little ongoing and separate sales on mutiple items will add up. You can also pivot when a mat isn't profitable anymore.





You can still make gold through orders but that requires being a salesman and playing the game like it's a job, which is a big nope for me. Right now I'm not even really bothering to make gold. This post might be helpful though



In all honestly the best time to make gold will be right at WW launch even if you only farm materials and post with the bots. I always do well by leveling up my main with a couple of crafting professions like LW and BS and selling the highest ilvl BoE gear you can make for the first couple of weeks. If you have a couple hundred thousand gold and don't mind cancel scanning and reposting it's a good way to get you enough gold for the rest of the expansion.



You can still make gold through orders but that requires being a salesman and playing the game like it's a job, which is a big nope for me. Right now I'm not even really bothering to make gold. This post might be helpful though

In all honestly the best time to make gold will be right at WW launch even if you only farm materials and post with the bots. I always do well by leveling up my main with a couple of crafting professions like LW and BS and selling the highest ilvl BoE gear you can make for the first couple of weeks. If you have a couple hundred thousand gold and don't mind cancel scanning and reposting it's a good way to get you enough gold for the rest of the expansion.

But keep in mind this will depend a lot on what they do with professions and if they get a handle on the bots. I wouldn't sweat it too much until people have access to the beta, there isn't really any big gold rush going on right now and investing your current gold into professions is only worth it if you can make a profit. Generally I like to level up one of each class to max by the time the next expansion launches. That sets me up to pick whatever main I want for the next expansion and have enough of an alt army ready to go since there is always some advantage to having more alts.

Waylaid Supplies & More Gold in Season of Discovery



Alongside Discoverer’s Delight adjustments, we’ll also be reducing the cost of normal racial mounts and mount training by roughly half at level 40. We do not have changes planned for epic mounts at 60 at this time.

We do not have changes planned for epic mounts at 60 at this time. Lastly, we will also be increasing the base gold reward from all quest rewards while players are level 1-39.



Please note that this bonus gold will NOT be in effect at level 40, meaning this will not impact the XP->Gold conversion for quests completed at the current max level. This will help equalize things and make questing while leveling a bit more lucrative, which will help players with things like purchasing new skills and buying their mount, since they will be leveling twice as fast.





Blizzard just made some significant changes to Waylaid supplies which has a massive effect on profit.



Prices on both materials and finished items for turn-ins has absolutely exploded. The same is true for the sale rate, which is massive across all levels. With a reason to level the reputation players are going wild doing it. This means some recipes are now unprofitable at current material prices, but a lot of recipes, particularly for the 12g turn-ins are actually profitable even at massively inflated prices.









Spreading Professions on Alts & Racial Bonuses



If you still want to make some gold during this expansion, I’d advice to only to learn certain profs if your character is a certain race. 5 points and even 2 points extra can make quite a difference is percentage procrates. I’ve ranked them a bit. Highest up are the most rewarding.





Alchemy +5 / Goblin

Alchemy +5 / Goblin Enchanting +5 / Blood Elf

Jewelcrafting +5 / Draenei

Blacksmithing +5 / Lightforged Draenei & Dark Iron Dwarf

Leatherworking +2 / Kul’Tiran

Herbalism, Mining & Skinning +2% Perception / Dracthyr

Inscription +5 / Nightborne

Engineering +5 / Gnome

Tailoring + 2 / Kul’Tiran

Mining +5 & 25% Deftness / Highmountain Tauren

Herbalism +5 & 25% Deftness / Tauren

Skinning +5 & 25% Deftness / Worgen





It’s mostly better to just have 1 gather character for mining / herbing



And on your main 2 production professions since u play it more and therefore make more progress if the system stays similar (dragon shards etc. )



Ofc if you don’t want a char for gathering and / or don’t like alta ignore that part ^



Gathering / Gathering = most efficient to get materials , strong at the start but falls of pretty quickly cause bots and stuff



Production / Production = best to max out fast and make money, highest return in the long run



Gathering / Profession = being self sufficient and get more gold while leveling and stuff but falls behind pro / pro later



