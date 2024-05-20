Horde Dalaran Farm No Longer Hyperspawns in MoP Remix - Alliance Dalaran Farm Still Works

incoming goat nerf
RIP lol
"Changes on the way.">nerfs farms.
Instead of nerfing every farm in existence, buff other methods of acquiring bronze?
How do they want us to farm bronze if they nerf every single farm?
Good Job Wowhead, now get the Alliance one fixed LOL
Holy Thralls Balls... Just stop nerfing *&^$ blizzard. You let people farm frogs for several days and now they're extremely overstated with the cloak while those who didnt have time are shafted.
find whoever has the highest stat cloak in the game and buff everyone else's cloak to match imo. not because it's fair, but because it's funny.
So, just one day after people cried their eyes out over a stupid exploity farm getting nerfed without anything else getting buffed, when in fact other changes were made at the exact same time, are yall going to try to go 2 for 2 on the really dumb complaining thing? Do you just like making fools of yourselves?
goat and heart of fear trash farm next
just make an article criticizing what drops little not outting what drops many ;-;
At this point only way I see them being able to salvage this %^&*show of a first weekend is to remove all cloak stamina above lets say 10000 and lower all the other cloak stats down to max 1000 in their database. This is a fair value for people who have played the game the "REAL" way pretty solid the past 5 days.Then downgrade any gear upgraded above ilvl 400 and remove all achievements for clearing the heroic raids.And then divide the upgrade cost of items by 5 so its like 1k bronze pr item tier at most.Yes this would hurt me as well since i'm at +16k stamina and +1600 stats with just a few hours of frog farm and Dalaran sewering up my sleaves (nothing crazy), but willing to take one for the team.It would put everyone back on an equal playing field.
Scaling is broken forcing you to farm bronze at high levels. When having a level 70 in a raid causing a wipe if that player is targeted and an ability hits for scaled level 70 damage, that’s a issue.An issue where the only solution is to farm bronze to upgrade gear, which leads to the second issue, the ridiculous amounts of bronze needed to upgrade items. 146000 to max out a single weapon? Something doesn’t seem right there.But you also use bronze to buy the cosmetics rewards.Upgrade costs need to greatly reduced or really should have been a different currency.Fix the why people are grinding the way they are and you wont have to nerf/fix how they are grinding
ppl with low gear cant come into raid :D so they play farm but blizz want to push them into playin raids but how if they dont get inv into raids , coz they put abnormal prices upgrad gear f.ck logic
Is it even worth it to start remix now? With players literally being beyond over powered, how does anyone else even catch up lmao .
wish they were this fast on frog nerfs
Blizzard stuck in the whack a mole farm grind.
I still dont understand why some people are asking for "equal fun, levelling the playing field" Why is everyone so insistent on a "we in this hell together" mentality? we don't want to be in a grind fest that's taking 3 months...Let grind farms stay, and let people do whatever they wanna do, if you don't want any type of farmer in your group... then just not invite em? why does it bother everyone so much in a PvE mod that has no competitive aspect to it? You want to enjoy while taking your time? good, do that... Like yall saying, the exploiters are gonna go away after they have their fun anyways so why block yourself from having an easy way out just incase you get bored of doing it your way lmao I cant really comprehend why are people praising active measures against an easy solution for everyone who is willing to do it IN A GAME EVERYONE IS PAYING TO PLAY... like yall don't think your time worth a lil more than slowly grinding stuff?And also any type of grind farming is not different than doing dung/sce/raid a day/week. Both gonna stop being fun in a couple weeks.Also haven't any of you whose crying for feeling powerless learned your lesson from the rep farming in Plunderstorm? just start playing the event on its last 30 days and you'll have nothing to worry bout. I really don't understand western people and their hostility to their own time and money...