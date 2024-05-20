Optional Bronze Farms in Remix: Mists of Pandaria - Goats, Dalaran Sewers

RIP Goats soon
Wowhead really wants these bronze farms nerfed. People will just keep finding spots.
Can't wait to for people to come in and say this is exploiting!
blizzard rewarding exploiters and no-lifers once again.
Maybe the problem is hyperspawn :thinking:
Fleks always crying about frog farm and wanting people banned.... Fleks is so cringe is gross.
wowhead post = nerf
Just hope swift justice comes soon for all exploiters. Including, but not limited to, permanent bans.
These spots will be nerfed if you guys keep posting about it :/
I get that not everyone wants to farm the frogs, but it was fun while it lasted, knowing you were getting massive gains for degenerate gameplay - that's exactly the kind of thing I expected from this mode. Many of us our in our 30s/40s now, we don't need a parent, especially in a silly event.
nerf inc
i really love the banner used for this post
good on wowhead for calling out more exploiters
The Alliance has the same version of Dalaran, but they can farm the inn and the sewers.
I've actually seen a very similar farm in Dalaran for Alliance while completing the purge quests there. It's more than a bit disconcerting to go to Krasus Landing and see nothing but dragonhawk corpses, or the Dalaran Sewers and see the floors littered with the corpses of civilian Sunreavers. Kind of a disgusting way to farm for bronze in my opinion. Those quests were hard enough to play through on their own, what with being forced to kill every elf in the city with no recourse if you wanted to progress, let alone gleefully taking part in them to earn a little extra loot.