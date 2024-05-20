Damage Transfer Exploit Fixed - No More Shadow Priest One Shots in Mythic+ and Raid

people have been doing this in world pvp since legion, but it only now gets fixed? that's hilarious
sometimes i hit a critter just so i look strong on Skada. never thought of this as an actual trick! If you pre-pot with shocking disclosure or anything else that deals damage, it helps to kill the critters near the Font beforehand because critters put you in combat :P
the question now is will blizzard issue out disqualifications for M+ titles if people were caught doing this.
Recording a log of a exploit. People are not so smart these days.