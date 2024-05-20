This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Amber Pterrordax Mount Fixed in MoP Remix
Posted
8 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
As of an unannounced hotfix just moments ago, the previously bugged
Reins of the Amber Pterrordax
from Mists of Pandaria Remix may now be learned by players!
One of 41 MoP Remix mounts sold by
Hemet Nesingwary XVII
at the Infinite Bazaar, the Amber Pterrordax could be purchased, but trying to add it to your mount collection prior to this hotfix returned an odd error, simply stating that the spell was not available. As of the hotfix, it may now be learned and summoned from the collections tab like every other mount.
Comment by
Dasron
on 2024-05-20T17:38:46-05:00
Nooooooooo. it was so funny. blizzard ruins everything
1
