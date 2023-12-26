Holy Paladin Review of Lightsmith Hero Talents - Support Fantasy Over Gameplay

Minimum full rework needed for lightsmith. Then look at holy power for healing. Not 100% sure but believe that it's the only healer with a special resource?
Didn't read the whole article, but the writer has clearly had enough of blizzard's treatment of the spec and I'm 10000% here for it.
a good way to fix and keep to the theme is have the paladin create an anvil similair to a lock soulwell and then someone can take the buff from there
There's a lot of complaining that we aren't getting more specs like Augment Evokers yet when a hero spec is put in that fills a similar niche it gets bagged. There's no winning.
I agree with it being needlessly complicated, that is why, I think, it is overtunned. Reading the rest of the article though, its clear this guy doesnt support the idea of having a choice of playstyle. I am EXCITED to see conc and crusader strike in here. I LOVE the constraint of using holy power. I absolutely agree Holy armaments needs to be reworked, maybe even replace Blessing of summer instead of seeing it in the Lightsmith tree. This hero talents feels like its intended to replace tier sets and while I am all for not having to grind out a piece of armor, Im conflicted on this being healthy for the game in the long run.
I said it in the other one and got no response- do you all have any shame? All your class does is complain for 2 decades now effectively. Here you all are complaining about hero talents that aren't even out yet and people demanding them to be reworked? Do paladins have any semblance of shame? (Reminder- this has been going on now for nearly 20 YEARS. 20 years of constant complaining from your class.. the literal class that has the most utility, most tools, and all the bells and whistles, you all even got battle rez for some reason in df, a true disgrace of a decision on Blizzard's part, to this day.) Perhaps it is time for paladin attitudes to be reworked?
Abilities that create an object in the game world that you have to run over to get a benefit are nearly universally hated and blizzard needs to just stop making them. It's not fun, it's not interesting, it's just awful.
the writer assumes that support playstyle (aka putting damage agency into another's hands) is bad. I think we should have a lot more of it in the game, as do many people I know. That's not to say that the majority agrees, of course.
These 2 paladin writers are officially excommunicated by the church of the light. They do not represent us. True paladins would never fear the class gaining new capabilities nor complain about complexity. I hereby surmise that Lincoln and Holyclarius are in fact, Dreadlords.(is it more fun if I disagree in RP form?)
"The choice to keep Holy Power "L take, Holy power is sick. The current tuning for holy power spenders atm is not.
I've said it before and I'll keep saying it, maximizing DPS as a healer should never be a consideration. Should literally be the last thing or nonexistent unless the spec's damage goes directly back into healing like Disc or MW. Since Hpally doesn't do that I don't think taking away damage from the paladin itself and turning that into being more supportive and buffing the roles actually meant for damage could be a good step. However, this looks and feels like a terrible way to it and unfortunately with how the community all want to just pump DPS in any role for some reason I'm sure the Ret/Holy tree will end up being the only one played.
Such a monumental waste of time for the 10.1.5 rework to now need ANOTHER rework of their talents. Underperforming damage AND healing is not helping. Also no more buffs/nerfs won't come through for any more healing specs until pre-patch drops.The spec is dead. Devs don't play the game at any level other than below casual and don't listen to it's community.You should just move on to other healing specs that do what hpal does but way better!
My honest thoughts is something like this could be thematically awesome if they were tied to being class themed profession additions, paladin lightsmith infusing their holy power into the weapons they craft would work better with this kind of ability IMHO, least that way, weapons can have fun and interesting mechanics but would be a chore admittedly but would not be as cumbersome as an ability.In general, I'd rather like to mundanely buff my allies with seals, based on role in comparison, giving dps the seal of righteousness, healers the seal of wisdom and tanks seal of light, giving a little extra performance / burst / survivability, Razageth as an example of where this would be useful.All in all, I would not mind class / spec themed profession specialization with this ability in mind (lightsmith, void smith, necroweaving etc) and something else that achieves the same theme / fantasy that is less of a hurdle on relying on trying to see or find these things and for the player to use it - I mean, kind of reminds me why Lightwell was changed over its lifespan to auto heal nearby allies than for allies to run and use the lightwell