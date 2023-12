<Godoloto fixates you with a beady stare. Her keen eyes are seeking different air: a few breaths, some dust, and some fine incense would suit.>

3 Stolen Breath of Ohn'ahra (a few breathes)

This item is looted from Balakar Khan, the last boss of the Nokhud Offensive dungeon. This is not a 100% drop (currently estimated to be a 30% drop); it should drop on any difficulty.

This item is purchased from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai, starting at Renown 7. It costs 50 Dragon Isles Supplies and 1 Occasional Sand (looted from Time-Lost mobs in Thaldraszus).