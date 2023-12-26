Smolderon WeakAura Removes Flame Wave Tornadoes for Better Visual Clarity - Amirdrassil Raid Tip

Bear in mind that this WA will also hide the effects of spells like Spirit Link Totem, and you won't be able to see where the totem has been dropped.
Good, that fight is a visual cluster****. Idk how it was allowed to go live like this, especially given that almost all of the particle effects and mechanic colors are a bright orange. It’s like they don’t care for our eyes at all.
Blizz WA block in 3....2...
I don't like this trend of WA that fiddle with graphics settings. Either mid combat (like the Smolderon Intermission WA) or fight by fight like either this one for Smolderon Tornados or ToTT Ozumat ground effect. The solution is obviously for Blizzard to work on mechanics visual clarity but I don't like the arms race this seems to be starting with players trying to optimize even the visuals of fights now... I don't think its a tool players should have access to for fear of what they may be able to do with it in the future. I don't want a future encounter that has settings A,B,C applied for mechanics X,Y,Z respectively. Because this seems to be where things inevitably lead.