Heroic Amirdrassil Launch Week DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3

Please dont just sit back and let 1-2 specs be oppressively stronger than everything else like last season
RIP Sin rogue, you got one week of glory before the nerf hammer will come
Those charts are clearly show BM hunter DPS inflated by a bug that was in game on first few days of season... But knowing Blizzard they will ignore it and nerf already weak and undertuned BM hunters...
Unbelievable what a mess Blizzard always makes of blancing. Where is the balance? Lmao.
missing the most relevant point: reattribution issues for aug + bm / outlaw
The hunter mental gymnastics are on a full display. Even after the pet nerf they're oppressively strong. The nerf bat will justifiably come strong.
Why not Paladin number UNO! The BESTEST class.
Assa rogue buffs went nuts
Funny how everyone sees the balance problem miles away yet blizzard never do anything about in time
The Augvoker effect: top 2 specs getting PI and/or prescience, all blizzard sees is "holy moly assa nerfs bm nerfs lets go" then another 2 specs will replace them, nerfing them too, MDI/TGP comes around, those 2 dps specs gonna be nerfed in m+ comp because augvoker and its going on and on and on...Instead of growing balls and tell us in a bluepost that support specs are not for WoW (which is totally ok, we have 38 more specs to play with) and delete this sht, everyone would welcome that decision. Tuning around PI was a joke, now its a whole clownfiesta with augvoker. They cant nerf everything just because augvoker buffs them to godmode.. wait they can and will :)